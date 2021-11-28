ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

UMD Sweeps Alaska Fairbanks

By Kevin Moore
cbs3duluth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Ryan Fanti’s fourth shutout helps the No. 2 ranked...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

UMD Goalie Qualifies for 2022 Winter Olympics

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -There is a first for everything, but this opportunity ranks among the one in a million kinds of firsts. UMD senior goaltender Emma Soderberg has the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage in athletics, dressing as an Olympian for the first time in February.
DULUTH, MN
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Wolverines to face off with Fairbanks Ice Dogs for first time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in North American Hockey League regular season play, the Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs will face off. The two teams will play in a two-game series on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
cbs3duluth.com

UMD Men Raise Money in “Movember”

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - If you’ve noticed that some of the Bulldogs have been sporting mustaches this month, there’s more to it than just facial hair. Backup goaltender Ben Patt has organized a fundraiser through the popular cause-- “Movember.”. The UMD hockey “mo-bros” aim to raise $1,000 to...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth News Tribune

UMD women's hockey: Bulldogs finish off sweep of Beavers with 4-1 win

Minnesota Duluth finished off a weekend sweep of Bemidji State in WCHA play Saturday via a 4-1 victory at Sanford Center in Bemidji. Senior center McKenzie Hewett, junior center Mannon McMahon, redshirt senior wing Naomi Rogge and senior Taylor Anderson scored goals for the Bulldogs — who won Friday's series opener 9-0 — while senior wing Anneke Linser and sophomore wing Clara Van Wieren both finished with two assists each.
BEMIDJI, MN
INFORUM

WATCH: UND avoids sweep against UMD, Century and Linton/HMB earn state volleyball titles in 10:00 p.m. Sportscast for Nov. 20th

Ethan Frisch and Brendan Budy net goals to give UND a 2-1 win over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, following a loss on Friday night. For the seventh time in eight years, Bismarck Century wins the Class A volleyball title, defeating cross-town rival, Bismarck 3-0. In Class B, defending state champions Linton/HMB keeps the crown after defeating top-seeded Northern Cass in straight sets.
SPORTS
cbs3duluth.com

UMD goaltender Zach Stejskal reveals cancer diagnosis

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - UMD goaltender Zach Stejskal has not played in a game since early October, after he was ruled out with what the team initially called an injury. In a new Q&A session published by UMD Athletics, Stejskal revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. He said that he has since had surgery, and is no undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Umd#Sweeps#Northern Michigan#Cbs
cbs3duluth.com

UMD steps out of conference to compete in D.C.

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s that time of year again, turkey tourney time for the lady Bulldogs on the ice. For the first time this season, UMD will lace up their skates and pack up their gear to compete outside of the WCHA in the nation’s capitol to face off with Penn State and St. Lawrence.
DULUTH, MN
dakotastudent.com

UND Suffers First NCHC Loss Against UMD

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Sickness, penalties and power-play woes added up for No. 4 UND on Friday night, as they fell to Minnesota-Duluth 4-1. The Fighting Hawks were without their superstar defenseman Jake Sanderson, as well as freshman Matteo Costantini. Both were listed as out with non-Covid related illness. Multiple NCHC teams have been without players due to illness in recent weeks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
WDIO-TV

UMD womens hockey earns weekend sweep of Bemidji

The University of Minnesota Duluth Womens hockey team was on the road Saturday against Bemidji. McKenzie Hewett, Mannon McMahon, Naomi Rogge and Taylor Anderson all collected goals in the game today. While the Dogs were back stopped once again by Emma Soderberg who made 23 saves. Helping UMD win by...
BEMIDJI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
omavs.com

Mavericks Jump on Alaska Early to Earn Sweep

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – One night after burying Alaska with a four-goal third-period flurry in its series-opening victory, No. 9/10 Omaha jumped on the Nanooks early on its way to a weekend sweep. The Mavericks (11-3) scored three times in less than three minutes in the opening period Saturday in their...
FAIRBANKS, AK
umdbulldogs.com

PREVIEW: NO. 2 BULLDOGS FACE ALASKA FAIRBANKS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1988

THE MATCHUP No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and Alaska Fairbanks meet for the first time since 1988. The Bulldogs hold the all-time series edge over the Nanooks with a 4-0-0 record. Additionally, Minnesota Duluth has outscored the Nanooks 26-10 all-time. UMD comes into the weekend after a solid split at No. 6 North Dakota. Alaska Fairbanks visits Duluth after 5-2 and 4-2 losses to Nebraska Omaha. The Bulldogs hold an 8-3-1 record on the year, while Alaska enters with a 1-9-0 record overall.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Loney collects first collegiate goal in UMD win

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team was at home Friday night Taking on the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Carter Loney scored his first career goal on the powerplay from the top of the circles. Followed up by a three goal third period, as Cates, Loney, Roth and...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth News Tribune

UMD men's hockey: Bulldogs rallying around Stejskal heading into series with Alaska

Minnesota Duluth sophomore goaltender Zach Stejskal went public Tuesday with his testicular cancer diagnosis, but informed his teammates last month. Senior wing and captain Noah Cates said it was “some scary news” to take in at first, but the Bulldogs quickly rallied around their teammate, ready to help in any way they could.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

An Olympic sport is sweeping into Wild State Cider this winter

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wild State Cider is a popular spot for people to enjoy a locally made beverage, but according to employees, their customers seem to be wanting more than to simply stop in for a drink. “We see more and more these days that people want...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy