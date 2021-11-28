UMD Sweeps Alaska Fairbanks

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - UMD goaltender Zach Stejskal has not played in a game since early October, after he was ruled out with what the team initially called an injury. In a new Q&A session published by UMD Athletics, Stejskal revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. He said that he has since had surgery, and is no undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

