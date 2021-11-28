UMD Sweeps Alaska Fairbanks

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The St. Scholastica basketball teams both fall to Augsburg with each team still searching for their first win in the MIAC. The women drop to 0-5 on the year while the men fall to 1-4. Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -There is a first for everything, but this opportunity ranks among the one in a million kinds of firsts. UMD senior goaltender Emma Soderberg has the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage in athletics, dressing as an Olympian for the first time in February.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in North American Hockey League regular season play, the Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs will face off. The two teams will play in a two-game series on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - If you’ve noticed that some of the Bulldogs have been sporting mustaches this month, there’s more to it than just facial hair. Backup goaltender Ben Patt has organized a fundraiser through the popular cause-- “Movember.”. The UMD hockey “mo-bros” aim to raise $1,000 to...
Minnesota Duluth finished off a weekend sweep of Bemidji State in WCHA play Saturday via a 4-1 victory at Sanford Center in Bemidji. Senior center McKenzie Hewett, junior center Mannon McMahon, redshirt senior wing Naomi Rogge and senior Taylor Anderson scored goals for the Bulldogs — who won Friday's series opener 9-0 — while senior wing Anneke Linser and sophomore wing Clara Van Wieren both finished with two assists each.
Ethan Frisch and Brendan Budy net goals to give UND a 2-1 win over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, following a loss on Friday night. For the seventh time in eight years, Bismarck Century wins the Class A volleyball title, defeating cross-town rival, Bismarck 3-0. In Class B, defending state champions Linton/HMB keeps the crown after defeating top-seeded Northern Cass in straight sets.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - UMD goaltender Zach Stejskal has not played in a game since early October, after he was ruled out with what the team initially called an injury. In a new Q&A session published by UMD Athletics, Stejskal revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. He said that he has since had surgery, and is no undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth had a chance to overtake league-leading and sixth-ranked North Dakota in the NCHC standings this weekend, or at least pull even with the Fighting Hawks after three-weeks of conference play. However, the Bulldogs fell 2-1 in the series finale Saturday at sold out...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s that time of year again, turkey tourney time for the lady Bulldogs on the ice. For the first time this season, UMD will lace up their skates and pack up their gear to compete outside of the WCHA in the nation’s capitol to face off with Penn State and St. Lawrence.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Sickness, penalties and power-play woes added up for No. 4 UND on Friday night, as they fell to Minnesota-Duluth 4-1. The Fighting Hawks were without their superstar defenseman Jake Sanderson, as well as freshman Matteo Costantini. Both were listed as out with non-Covid related illness. Multiple NCHC teams have been without players due to illness in recent weeks.
The University of Minnesota Duluth Womens hockey team was on the road Saturday against Bemidji. McKenzie Hewett, Mannon McMahon, Naomi Rogge and Taylor Anderson all collected goals in the game today. While the Dogs were back stopped once again by Emma Soderberg who made 23 saves. Helping UMD win by...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – One night after burying Alaska with a four-goal third-period flurry in its series-opening victory, No. 9/10 Omaha jumped on the Nanooks early on its way to a weekend sweep. The Mavericks (11-3) scored three times in less than three minutes in the opening period Saturday in their...
THE MATCHUP No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and Alaska Fairbanks meet for the first time since 1988. The Bulldogs hold the all-time series edge over the Nanooks with a 4-0-0 record. Additionally, Minnesota Duluth has outscored the Nanooks 26-10 all-time. UMD comes into the weekend after a solid split at No. 6 North Dakota. Alaska Fairbanks visits Duluth after 5-2 and 4-2 losses to Nebraska Omaha. The Bulldogs hold an 8-3-1 record on the year, while Alaska enters with a 1-9-0 record overall.
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team was at home Friday night Taking on the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Carter Loney scored his first career goal on the powerplay from the top of the circles. Followed up by a three goal third period, as Cates, Loney, Roth and...
Carter Loney, Noah Cates and Kobe Roth all finished with a goal and an assist Friday for Minnesota Duluth in a 5-1 nonconference victory over Alaska before a crowd of 5,012 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The Bulldogs (9-3-1) — who host the Nanooks again Saturday at 6:07 p.m. in...
Minnesota Duluth sophomore goaltender Zach Stejskal went public Tuesday with his testicular cancer diagnosis, but informed his teammates last month. Senior wing and captain Noah Cates said it was “some scary news” to take in at first, but the Bulldogs quickly rallied around their teammate, ready to help in any way they could.
