Big Second Half Gives UB Victory over James Madison

SAN DIMAS, Calif. – Losing four in a row has not sat well with the Jessup Women's Basketball program. After nearly pulling off an upset in their GSAC opener Thursday, Jessup came in motivated Saturday to reach .500 in GSAC play, doing just that as they defeated Life Pacific 57-26. It took some time for either team to find a groove, as the first basket made from the field came two minutes into the action. The game sat tied at 9-9 in the final seconds of the first period whenNatalie Moulos connected on a 3-pointer to send Jessup into the quarter break leading 12-9. Life Pacific climbed back with a 5-0 run to even the score at 14-14, and they would take the lead a few minutes later on a Julia Cruz three. Jessup responded with a 6-0 run to finish the quarter, giving them a 22-17 lead entering halftime.

SAN DIMAS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO