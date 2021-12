Over the course of the last six years or so, LucidSound have really come on in the gaming market. A company who came out of nowhere to deliver us the likes of the utterly gorgeous looking LS30 in 2016, before teaming up with Snoop Dogg for official Limited Edition greatness in 2019, a year later they were bought up by those at PowerA. That doesn’t mean they’ve stopped filling the market with some great sounds though and with the officially licensed Xbox-centric LS15X headset, LucidSound are continuing to provide plenty of options.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO