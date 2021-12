Should agricultural workers be eligible for overtime pay?. In short — yes, and immediately. In other industries, overtime pay is a norm. Typically, workers are eligible for time-and-a-half of their hourly pay after 40 hours of work per week. In an era of competing and nested crises — record levels of inflation being one of several — many workers depend on overtime pay to cover their bills. Now, consider for a moment working well over 40 hours in a week, while making only $7.25 an hour (the federal minimum wage). This is the current reality many farm workers face across Colorado.

