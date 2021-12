What makes life great in the 908? Our individual citizens working together to create a better community for us all. If there is one thing that can be said about Long Beach, it’s that there is an abundance of organizations with which to affiliate. Whether it’s a personal tie to a cause, an opportunity to build your resume, or a drive to connect with like-minded people, becoming involved in a non profit offers purpose to oneself and to community. The good news is ANYONE can be a steward of service whether it’s time, talent or treasure you have to offer, I encourage you to utilize this guide to start your path today:

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO