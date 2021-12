Ethereum was the first generalist blockchain to popularize Decentralize Finance (DeFI) through its use of smart contracts. In turn, they created a rich ecosystem of dApps as web interfaces to the blockchain’s smart contract, so far accounting for 3,778 dApps across 6,730 smart contracts. Such dApps have recreated virtually the entire financial system – borrowing, lending, market making, exchanging – and are now moving toward blockchain gaming metaverses and NFTs.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO