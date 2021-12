Tick, Tick… Boom! isn’t a tragedy, but it’s sure tragic in context. The musical was written by Jonathan Larson—the man who’d go on to write Rent—before he achieved widespread success. It was 1990, the musical he’d been working on for nearly a decade had failed to gain traction, and he had just turned 30. His twenties were over and he was still a nobody, slaving away at a diner to afford a cramped New York apartment. So he channeled his frustrations into a new, autobiographical musical, titling it Tick, Tick… Boom! to capture the feeling that his clock was ticking—he was running out of time to do something great. His next musical was Rent. The night before Rent’s off-Broadway debut, he died of an aortic dissection at age 35.

