3 keys to a Giants win over the Eagles

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

1. STOP THE RUN

The Eagles’ running game has been dominant since coach Nick Sirianni committed to it. They’ve gained 236, 176, 216 and 242 rush yards in their last four games, respectively, winning all three games with 200+ rush yards. The Giants rank 23rd in the NFL allowing 119.7 rush yards on average, including 201 to the Cowboys in Week 5. They allowed 249 to the Ravens in Week 16 of last season the last time they played a team that is this committed to the run.

2. SCORE TOUCHDOWNS

Freddie Kitchens’ version of the Giants’ offense needs to take immediate steps forward in the wake of Jason Garrett’s firing . That means getting in the end zone. The Giants rank 30th in the NFL with 17 offensive TDs. They’ve scored just one offensive TD in each of their last two games, and it took overtime in Week 4 at New Orleans to achieve their only three-TD performance of the season.

3. WIN THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

The Giants’ offensive and defensive lines got manhandled in Monday night’s beatdown at Tampa Bay . The Eagles’ O-line is dominant, and their D-line is relentless. Losing the line of scrimmage will lose the Giants the game, and they’re huge underdogs in this position matchup.

