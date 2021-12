NYMT delivered solid Q3 results and they are heavily refinancing the company for better future growth. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is investing heavily and refinancing to lower NYMT's cost of capital. This is hurting the results in the short term but will provide financial sources over the coming years. The current valuation is attractive for growth investors and the current and forward dividends also look promising. However, this dividend policy can only remain stable as long as the general economic conditions stay favorable for NYMT, so income investors can be happy with the current dividend yield of over 10%. But any income-seeking investor should take into consideration the economic cycles and the effect of that on NYMT’s dividend in the long term.

