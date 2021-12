On Monday, November 29th, Bart Reagor asked the court to keep the $1.76 million that prosecutors want him to forfeit. Back in October of 2021, Bart Reagor, former co-owner of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, was found guilty of making a false statement to a bank. It was determined that back in 2017, he withdrew $1.76 million from an IBC Bank loan and that the intent to transfer money from this loan into his own account was not disclosed.

