Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast food chains in America. Whether you're looking to get a quick lunch or a whole family dinner, so many of us head to Taco Bell on the regular. And Thanksgiving Day is likely no exception (hey, when you're craving a taco, you need a taco). Even if you're cooking up storm on November 25, some of us aren't having our big meal until late in the afternoon, so it totally makes sense if you're looking for something to tie you over.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO