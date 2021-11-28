ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets’ rookie Cam Thomas is getting an education draft stock can’t buy

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

“Cam thinks he knows it all.”

James Harden had just taken the lectern after the Nets’ most convincing win of the season, a game they led by as many as 29 in a landslide victory in Boston over the Celtics. It would be understandable if his attention were on the win, his own play, or the thousand other subplots in a chaotic Nets season. But Harden was focused on Cam Thomas.

Thomas, selected 27th overall in this year’s NBA Draft, officially broke into Steve Nash’s rotation after scoring 11 points in 12 minutes the previous game. Against the Celtics, he made his presence felt on the defensive end: He shot 0-of-6 from downtown and just 4-of-11 from the field for his 13 points, but he recorded a key block (one the eye test says should have been a goaltend that the officials missed) and applied pressure with his on-ball defense and on the glass.

Harden was only joking. Thomas is a rookie. There’s no way he knows it all. Not so soon, even if he believes he’s a better scorer at age 20 than Kevin Durant was 13 years ago.

“One thing about Cam, though, he’s got the ultimate green light and confidence,” Harden said. “I’ve seen it in a couple guys but to actually go out there and do it is impressive.”

On Thomas’ left side is Harden, a former league MVP who doubles as possibly the craftiest (and most deceptive) playmaker and scorer in NBA history. On his right is Durant, the reigning best player on the planet, a two-time Finals MVP, a former league MVP and a four-time scoring champion going for No. 5 this season.

In front of Thomas is Patty Mills, a 12-year NBA veteran, perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate and 2014 NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. And pulling the strings for the whole operation is Steve Nash, a fixture on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore of point guards, one of the greatest and most efficient shooters of all-time two seasons into his coaching debut.

Suffice it to say, Thomas is receiving an NBA education that money, experience and draft stock can’t buy. Kyrie Irving was his early-season mentor before the Nets ruled him ineligible due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thomas, much like the Nets, is adjusting to life without Irving. And much like the Nets, the rookie has other stars to lean on as he maneuvers his first season: a crash course in superstardom, professionalism and finding ways to help his team win games.

“Sometimes you get thrown right in and you’re needed,” Nash said. “Other times it’s kind of like grad school. [The rookies are] adapting to a new game, totally different from the college game, not just the rules, [not just] the style of play but also just the personnel, the flow, the rhythm of the game, and the travel and all that stuff. It’s almost like a period where they need to adapt to a totally new game in a sense.”

Nash remembers his rookie season like it was yesterday. When the Suns drafted the former Santa Clara maestro 15th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft, All-Star Kevin Johnson was already penned in for the majority of the minutes at the point guard spot. By the time Christmas rolled around, Nash’s Suns traded for Jason Kidd. Even fewer minutes at the point.

Nash didn’t take it as a slight, though, and nor did he hang his head or feel defeated by a lack of playing time.

“I took it as an opportunity to learn, to compete against them, to watch them closely,” the coach said. “Instead of learning on the fly, as some rookies do, I got to learn being in that environment, watching those guys play the game and how they approached the game, the decisions they made and why they made them, and I think that taught me a lot about the NBA just by being around them and watching them closely.”

Thomas is taking the Nash approach. It’s the smartest thing he can do: sit back and watch some of the greatest at their craft. It’s also the silver lining in his unforeseen fall down draft boards. Had he been drafted in the teens as some mock drafts projected, there would have been more minutes for him to play, but few if any GOATs for him to study.

“We just try to give him little nuggets every chance we get, throughout the course of the game, on the court, off the court,” Harden said. “But he’s around us, so he sees it, he gets it, he’s learning, he’s learning on the job and it’s great to pass that knowledge down to a young cat. He gets it. He understands it.”

The learning doesn’t stop with just the players destined for the Hall of Fame. Mills comes from a long tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, where an emphasis is put on professionalism, on approach to one’s craft.

“I think he’s in a fortunate spot to be able to have so many veteran, experienced guys around him,” Mills said of Thomas. “Where I can, I hit him where he needs to be hit, but for the most part, he’s got a lot of veteran guys around that can help him, so it’s a great learning environment for him for things he can continue to learn and grow not only off the court and off the court too. And if I can be that role model from a professional standpoint on how to approach his craft to get to the player that he eventually wants to be, then I’m here for him.”

Durant said he doesn’t consider himself Thomas’ mentor, but in truth, his standing as the league’s best player makes him a mentor to the other 14 players on the Nets roster, plus the coaching staff, whether he assumes the role or not.

Durant calls it “exchanging information.” So do professors. So do teachers. Thomas is lucky in a way. He has more high-level teachers than most NBA players see in their lifetime. That’s one of the reasons why this Nets’ rookie is destined for stardom. His breakout game may have been a breakout in other markets, for other franchises, but in Brooklyn, the Nets know the work is just beginning because Thomas is surrounded by players who have decades worth of experience putting in that work.

“He’s seeing my game from a different vantage point coming off the bench, I’m seeing his game, so we just exchange information and go over stuff that we see and try to sharpen our skills and our tools and our IQ as mental basketball players first,” Durant said after Thomas’ first breakout game. “It’s good to see a young dude like Cam who is into it like that. You can tell he’s a student. We need him to build on this. We don’t need him to be comfortable because he had a little 11-point game, because he made a couple shots. I’m always on him, and he’s always on me, too, but I’m going to be on him even more now.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

