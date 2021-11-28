ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Voters turning away from Biden and Democrats as inflation and pandemic persist, polls show

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6LBG_0d8S0fvl00


President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress are in political free fall as key voting blocs conclude that the majority party in Washington is ignoring their most pressing problems.

Biden’s job approval rating had nosedived to near 40% as the annual holiday season commenced, with Republicans taking the lead in generic-ballot polling gauging which party voters would prefer be in charge on Capitol Hill. The corresponding changes in Democratic and GOP fortunes have coincided with skyrocketing inflation and lingering pandemic conditions that are causing anxiety and frustration among the independents and suburban Republicans whose critical votes put Biden and the Democrats in power.

Challenging economic conditions and risks from the coronavirus would pose political hurdles for any administration, as they did for former President Donald Trump. But Republican pollsters say the troubles afflicting Biden that threaten to remove congressional Democrats from power in 2022 run deeper. For voters, inflation and the pandemic are priorities. Meanwhile, they see Democrats in Washington focused on creating and expanding social programs — and fighting among themselves to do it.

“The agenda the Democrats are pushing is not the agenda the American people feel they’re dealing with,” said David Winston, a GOP pollster who advises congressional Republicans. “This is a more fundamental problem.”

BIDEN'S JOB APPROVAL PLUMMETS IN SWING-STATE ARIZONA

One year after Biden ousted Trump and the Democrats captured the Senate, completing the takeover of Congress initiated in the 2018 midterm elections, the party is in a total quagmire.

Centrist and liberal Democrats on Capitol Hill are at odds over Biden’s $2 trillion proposal to invest taxpayer dollars on a host of new social programs, infighting that has lasted for months and contributed directly to the party’s deteriorating political position. Accordingly, newly revealed polling, reported first by Politico , shows that Trump is leading Biden head-to-head in a hypothetical rematch in crucial battleground states — and the Democratic Party’s image among critical voting blocs is cratering .

In the aftermath of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory this month in Virginia, a state the president won by more than 10 points in November, centrist Democratic think tank Third Way commissioned a series of focus groups with Biden voters in the suburbs of Richmond and Washington to find out what went wrong. What they found was startling. According to the memo prepared by ALG Research:

  • “Our weak national brand left us vulnerable.”
  • “Voters are unhappy with the direction of the country and don’t think we get it.”
  • “Voters believe the economy is bad, and no amount of stats can change their mind (at least in the short term).”
  • “Voters think we are focused on social issues, not the economy.”

Senior spokesman for Third Way Matt Bennett told the Washington Examiner the Democrats are in distress with no clear path to recovery, although he said enacting Biden’s social spending program, the legislation known as “Build Back Better,” would improve the party’s prospects significantly.

“We don’t know yet precisely what the Democratic brand problem is or where it comes from. Our sense is that the brand issues substantially predate Biden and are about a range of things — distrust on handling the economy and a sense that we are out of touch on some culture issues,” Bennett said. He added that Republicans have benefited substantially from Trump’s exit from the White House.

“The GOP brand has been given a temporary reprieve from Trump,” Bennet said. “[It’s] not clear that congressional candidates can slip that noose as deftly as Youngkin did. But it won’t be as potent as when Trump is actually on the ballot.”

Historically, presidents are rebuked in midterm elections, with the brunt falling on members of their party in the House and Senate. In that regard, the world of hurt that could await Democrats in 2020 is normal. The same happened to Trump in 2018, when Democrats flipped 40 House seats and captured Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada. The same happened to Republicans George W. Bush in 2006 and Ronald Reagan in 1982 and 1986.

But Republican pollster Wes Anderson said Biden is experiencing more than the beginnings of the typical midterm election reprimand.

Anderson conducted “an absurd amount” of focus groups in 2019 and 2020. The sessions included swing voters, most of whom were independents, but also some soft Republicans and conservative Democrats. The overwhelming opinion he ran into was broad support for Trump on a range of issues. But Biden appealed to them because he was campaigning as a centrist and they were almost totally exhausted by Trump’s provocative behavior. Biden, they thought, would be competent and restorative.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Instead, they see a president who is governing like a boilerplate liberal and who is beholden to the left wing of his party. This Biden is not the uniter they bargained for. After they watched his leadership of the botched withdrawal of American military forces from Afghanistan, swing voters determined that he was also not the “competent” alternative to Trump that they thought they voted for.

“Currently, a sizable majority of American voters have decided that President Biden and his party are 1) horribly incompetent, 2) deeply divisive, and 3) controlled by the radical Left. In that order,” Anderson said. “Any one of these factors is a real problem for the Democrats. All three are deadly.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 859

charlie serra
4d ago

I thought Biden said he will handle the pandemic better than Trump ......ah NO JOE YOU DIDNT. more deaths this year ....with Vaccine, masks and locks downs ?? Explain that CDC .....This was all about getting Trump out !!!

Reply(171)
486
EvilDead
4d ago

And there are still people foolish enough to say meh at least it’s not Trump…. The sheer speed at which this guys failings have occurred is nothing short of incredible.

Reply(27)
304
Leg Sandwich
4d ago

Seems to me at least we would see a FEW (million) comments here from voters who swallowed their pride and say “I made a mistake.” Seems their throats got too small to swallow anything now. But that is just a few because they stole about 40 million votes from us. I guess the vaxxers are too busy buying burial insurance and coffins.

Reply(52)
219
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Matt Bennett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

For his own good and the country’s, Biden needs to pick a fight with ultra-progressives

In the culture wars roiling America, President Biden has been a conscientious objector. He prefers to focus on lunch-pail issues such as rebuilding infrastructure and expanding the social safety net. The problem is that, despite his success in moving major legislation through Congress, his approval rating continues to sink — and with it, Democrats’ chances of holding either house in next year’s midterms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#National Polls#Polls Donald Trump#Democrats#Inflation#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Democratic#Gop#American#Senate
Washington Post

Panicked Democrats are ready to shove Biden aside. Again.

Ten months into President Biden’s term, panicky Democrats have already begun to speculate on who might take his place on the ticket in 2024, despite Biden’s assurances that he intends to stand for reelection. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. A Post story last weekend contained...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Can Michelle Obama lead the Democrats to victory in 2024

At a time when people are asking how long Joe Biden can survive as president, who's best qualified to take on the Republicans in 2024? With VP Kamala Harris? poll numbers in the basement, Michelle Obama could be one to watch. Earlier this week, Business Insider proclaimed, with all the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
181K+
Followers
56K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy