Macau arrests 11 people for alleged illegal gambling and money laundering

 4 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau police said on Sunday they had arrested 11 people in an investigation into an illegal gambling and money-laundering syndicate, a day after businessman Alvin Chau https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-wenzhou-issues-arrest-warrant-macau-junket-mogul-chau-2021-11-27, who organises trips to Asian casinos for big spending gamblers, was questioned at a police station. The police said...

