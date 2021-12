The S&P 500 (SPY) is once again trashing value stocks. And yet for all the recent red arrows tossed to the entire market, we still see green shoots in our POWR Value portfolio. This week we will discuss the gyrations of the market as well as give you a sense of what stays the same with me (Steve Reitmeister) taking over the service. And what will change. All that and more awaits you in the commentary below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published December 1, 2021 from the POWR Value newsletter).

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO