Real Madrid have usually been pretty vocal about their pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Even though they’ve been quiet as of late, I think that every football fan that follows the sport somewhat closely knows about the club and Florentino Perez’s obsession with Mbappe. The billionaire wants Mbappe to be the face of his new project and he will stop at nothing to make sure that it happens.

