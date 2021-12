Digital payments company Square announced that it has changed its company name to Block, seemingly in a shift towards blockchain technology. In a Wednesday tweet, Square said the rebrand will bring the payments firm together with Cash App, the decentralized Bitcoin (BTC) exchange project tbDEX, and music and video streaming platform Tidal. An accompanying news release said that Square Crypto, the cryptocurrency-focused branch of the payment firm, will also be changing its name to Spiral and joining the Block family.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO