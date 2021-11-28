ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needs to change its stance towards Belarus, whose military,...

#Nato#Belarus#Military Alliance#Vilnius#Reuters#Lithuanian#Russian#European Commission
