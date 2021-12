More than 100 military personnel are being sent to Aberdeenshire to help those affected by Storm Arwen.Thousands of people remain without power almost a week after the storm hit last Friday and some are not expected to be reconnected until Saturday.Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen are among the areas worst affected, and Aberdeenshire Council has now said 120 service personnel are being drafted in to help deal with the storm’s aftermath.The council said: “Following an approach to the UK Government 120 military personnel are headed to Aberdeenshire to support ongoing resilience efforts in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.“Troops will focus on...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO