EDITORIAL: Donor coach good addition

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to the new donor coach recently received by Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Enid Donor Center.

The bloodmobile is bigger and better than the older one it is replacing, with reclined donor seats, ample storage and walking room for staff. It will be used during blood drives throughout the Enid center’s 16-county area.

The donor coach, purchased with funds from OBI and private donors, is one of five OBI has purchased statewide this year. OBI plans to purchase five more next year.

Locally, the bloodmobile will be put to good use as the Enid Donor Center helps OBI provide blood products to patients at more than 160 state hospitals.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to Brady Sidwell and Graison Gill, who have partnered to open Chisholm Trail Milling.

The business produces stone-milled flour from 100% local grain.

Gill, owner of Bellegarde Bakery in New Orleans, had been buying wheat from Oklahoma for several years when he and Sidwell met through Oklahoma Wheat Commission.

The two discussed opening a flour mill closer to where the ingredients originate. Now, Chisholm Trail Milling works with wheat breeders and grain companies in Oklahoma to supply the flour.

Currently, Chisholm Trail Milling is located inside Autry Technology Center’s Strate Center small-business incubator.

Chisholm Trail Milling ships flour to Gill’s bakery — and can ship throughout the United States — and is sending samples and supplies to businesses in the Enid area. Weekly deliveries also are made to Oklahoma City and, in the future, to Stillwater and Tulsa. Orders can be made by emailing orders@chisholmtrailmilling.com.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to all the good things going on this holiday season, especially the kindness and giving spirit.

Anyone who wants to help spread the holiday cheer can do so through many fine organizations, including Salvation Army, Toys for Tots and Loaves & Fishes. The list goes on and on.

We would encourage everyone to reach out and do something this holiday season to make it a little brighter for someone else.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to all of the Enid churches that will have special services during the Christmas season to mark the true reason for the season.

Too often, many people get caught up in the hustle and bustle and the commercial side of the holiday and forget what’s really important.

The News & Eagle published a Holiday Worship guide on Nov. 21 that includes information about services from many churches. You can check that guide out on your e-edition of the newspaper at enidnews.com.

We hope everyone keeps sight of the true meaning of Christmas.