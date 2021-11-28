Much of state experiencing drought conditions

https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/

ENID, Okla. — Much of Oklahoma is suffering from some level of drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

The only portions of the state not in drought are in the east and southeast.

Locally, much of the western half of Garfield County is listed in moderate drought — the lowest level of drought — while the eastern part is listed as abnormally dry.

Much of Grant, Alfalfa, Major, Blaine and Woodward counties also are listed in moderate drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

Portions of Woods, Woodward and Major county also are experiencing severe drought, the next level up from moderate.

Extreme drought, which is the second-worst level of drought, is being seen in portions of Harper and Woods counties, as well as parts of the Panhandle.

The Mesonet weather-recording station at Breckinridge has recorded just .59 of an inch of rain in November, with .55 of an inch of that total coming on Nov. 2.

In October, the site recorded 3.91 inches, with 2.03 inches coming on Oct. 10.

September was a dry month, with the Breckinridge Mesonet site recording just .43 of an inch of rain, while August saw 1.29 inches.

The Mesonet site at Lahoma has recorded .56 of an inch of rain in November, with .52 of an inch coming on Nov. 2.

The site recorded 2.57 inches in October, 4.16 inches in September and 1.43 inches in August.

No relief for drought conditions in the Enid area is expected through next week, according to National Weather Service.

The forecast through Friday calls for no precipitation, with highs mostly in the 60s.