A new War Table for Marvel’s Avengers has been published, outlining everything you can expect to be added to the game in its massive 30th November update. This, of course, is the one that adds Spider-Man for PlayStation 5 and PS4 players, and despite what you may have thought previously, he looks fantastic in this new video overview. Naturally, the web-slinger doesn’t look quite as slick as in Insomniac Games’ dedicated titles, but considering this is a co-op affair featuring several other characters, we’re quite impressed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO