No. 8 Texas takes on SHSU

By Automated Insights
 4 days ago

Sam Houston (2-4) vs. No. 8 Texas (4-1) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts Sam Houston in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. Texas knocked off California Baptist by 24 points at home,...

Little Rock faces SHSU in Jacksonville

Arkansas-Little Rock (3-1) vs. Sam Houston (1-2) , UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock and Sam Houston are set to collide in a postseason game in Jacksonville. Sam Houston lost 77-55 to Missouri State in its most recent game, while Arkansas-Little Rock fell 82-63 against Loyola Marymount in its last outing.
5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
Texas Tech Football Takes Its Big 12 Trolling Game to the Next Level

Texas Tech is leaning into controversy surrounding the football team's upset win over Iowa State, and we're 100 percent here for it. The day after the Big 12 suspended the university's radio announcers Brian Jensen and John Harris from calling the Texas Tech-Oklahoma State game for remarks they made during the Iowa State game, a new Facebook post on the program's official football Facebook page touts an important record that was broken during the Iowa State game. It also expertly takes fires a shot across the Big 12 Conference's bow.
Henderson Heads Southeast to Take on Texas-Tyler

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Off its home-opening win against Christian Brothers, Henderson State will play its second true road game of the season when it heads to Tyler, Texas, to play the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots Saturday, Nov. 20 inside Louise Herrington Patriot Center at 2 p.m. REDDIES REPORT.
Brown: Three quick takes from No. 16 Texas A&M's win over Prairie View A&M

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M football team handled its business in a 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Riding off into the sunset: Beyond the 15 seniors honored prior to the game, the home finale at Kyle Field always begs the question: Who else has played their last game for the Aggies? Most expect running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and offensive lineman Kenyon Green to announce a decision on either staying put or declaring for the NFL draft. All four are classified as juniors. One would think Spiller (nine carries, 70 yards, one TD), Leal (four tackles, one sack) and Green heard their last home cheers at A&M. As A&M’s leader in dropped passes this season, Wydermyer might consider returning to hone his pass-catching skills one more season — or at least Aggie fans can hope.
PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and a good portion of fans are beginning to lose faith. Is Sark the right coach to get things back on track?. In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the Longhorns' embarrassing loss to Kansas, the impact (or lack thereof) of the loss in recruiting, and what an ideal Texas 2022 class could look like.
Texas Basketball: Horns take down Cal Baptist 68-44

No 8. Texas capped off the Abe Lemons Classic with their third straight convincing win. Texas improved to 4-1 after a 68-44 win over Cal Baptist. Texas played a very complete game on both sides of the ball. Chris Beard said postgame “that was our dest defensive game of the year.” The Horns forced 23 Cal Baptist turnovers and held the Lancers to just 2-16 from three-point range.
This All-Day Train Excursion In Oklahoma Will Take You To Texas And Back

One of the greatest excursions you can experience in the Sooner State is taking an Amtrak train to Texas and back. The Heartland Flyer departs from Oklahoma City and travels to Ft. Worth, Texas, before returning home the same day. You can shop, dine, or enjoy the big city before returning back home to OKC. […] The post This All-Day Train Excursion In Oklahoma Will Take You To Texas And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
College football best bets for Week 13: Take Notre Dame. Never take Texas.

Our late surge continued in Week 12 of the college football season, when all three of our selections panned out. Blind squirrels, nuts and all that. The winning weekend improved our record in this space to 8-4. We’ll try to keep that going through this leftover-filled final weekend of the regular season.
