No. 8 Texas takes on SHSU

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M football team handled its business in a 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Riding off into the sunset: Beyond the 15 seniors honored prior to the game, the home finale at Kyle Field always begs the question: Who else has played their last game for the Aggies? Most expect running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and offensive lineman Kenyon Green to announce a decision on either staying put or declaring for the NFL draft. All four are classified as juniors. One would think Spiller (nine carries, 70 yards, one TD), Leal (four tackles, one sack) and Green heard their last home cheers at A&M. As A&M’s leader in dropped passes this season, Wydermyer might consider returning to hone his pass-catching skills one more season — or at least Aggie fans can hope.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO