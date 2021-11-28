ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

By MIKE CORDER and MARIA CHENG
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Eu#Covid#Ap#The European Union#Ema#Austrian#German#The European Commission
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Details about the new omicron variant, side effects, CDC rules

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in South Africa, and Moderna said it's taking a three-prong approach to help prepare and could have a COVID-19 vaccine tailored specifically for the new virus strain early in 2022, if needed.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
UPI News

European Union approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The European Union's health regulatory agency on Thursday issued approvals the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The European Medicines Agency approved lower doses of the vaccine for younger children than those used for children ages 12 and up. The vaccine will still be given in two injections three weeks apart.
WORLD
AFP

Moderna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT

Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works, the head of US vaccine manufacturer Moderna has told the Financial Times. Stephane Bancel told the newspaper in an interview published Tuesday that data would be available on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the next two weeks but scientists were not optimistic. "All the scientists I've talked toâ... are like 'this is not going to be good'," he told the newspaper. Bancel's warning came as G7 health ministers held emergency talks on the new variant, which is spreading around the world and prompting nations to close their borders once again or impose fresh travel restrictions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy