Virginia Tech will be going for their 1,500th win in program history on Sunday afternoon when they host the Merrimack Warriors at 4 PM in Cassell Coliseum. Merrimack comes in with a 3-2 record, with the losses coming against Rutgers and Army. The Hokies enter the matchup 4-0 and have been dominant in those games, winning by at least 20 points each time out. Mike Young and company will look to continue that streak on Sunday afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO