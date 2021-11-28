Iowa Preparations Being Made For Afghan Refugee Move-Ins

(Des Moines, IA) — A key Senate Democrat says the one-billion dollars in the state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund should be used to reduce taxes for working Iowans and invest in schools, hospitals and child care. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says “Iowa GOP tax policies have hollowed out Iowa’s small communities and rural landscapes.” Bolkcom says the latest estimate indicates more than nine-billion dollars in federal pandemic relief funds have been sent to Iowa and the state wouldn’t have this surplus without that. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says that billion dollars should be returned to Iowa taxpayers. Bolkcom says he and other Democrats favor increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income Iowans who work and have little to no income from savings or investments.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO