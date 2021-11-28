ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Preparations Being Made For Afghan Refugee Move-Ins

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA). — A coalition of agencies and organizations is preparing to help as many as 13-hundred Afghans resettle in central Iowa by the middle of next year. Mak Suceska is head of the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services, the state agency that’s providing technical assistance to organizations sponsoring Afghans evacuated from their home country this summer. Afghans who were evacuated in August were fleeing persecution and violence, often because of their work with or support of the U.S. military over the past 20 years.

Barb K.
4d ago

how about no and no and we can not trust them ....if anything bad happens it will be on our retarded ass government officials faults

Jeff Long
4d ago

Well they came from the dessert… let them live in the dessert. There beliefs aren’t so different from ours They actually think it’s ok to beat there wives and children. They believe in arranged marriage that means girls that are 13/14 years old.

Debbie Simmer
3d ago

they shouldn't be allowed to wear their towels on their heads either! Seems to me that if they want to be here then they should want to fit in

Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight)...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up 14 % in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — State health officials are reporting a 14-percent increase this past week in the number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the number of patients hospitalized with the virus this (Wednesday) morning is 721. Nearly 24 percent of those patients are in intensive care units. This is the fourth straight week Iowa hospitals are reporting an increase in the number of COVID. The state’s data indicates 69 percent of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated while 72 percent of Iowans age 12 and up have had at least dose of COVID vaccine.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Arrested for Storming US Capitol Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

(Washington, DC) An Iowa man arrested for storming the capital in Washington on January 6th is pleading not guilty to a revised set of charges. The original indictment against Doug Jensen of Des Moines suggested that Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was at the Capitol at the time of the attack, but she had already left. Prosecutors in Jensen’s case and others are asking to correct the record. Jensen continues to face seven charges including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building with a weapon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cities Consider the Creation Of A Central Iowa Water Works – To Save Money

(Des Moines, IA) Leaders in three central Iowa cities are considering the idea of creating a regional water utility. Supporters of the idea say sharing the cost of water service could end up saving the customers up to 30-percent on their water bills. Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines will take the next step in discussions next week. Each city would have to vote to join what would be called the Central Iowa Water Works.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Enhance Iowa Board awards CAT grant to Adair

(Des Moines) On Thursday, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism Grant to Adair. The Adair Community Center was awarded $115,000. In July, Adair Mayor John Larsen spoke to KSOM/KS95 News about the project. The total project cost is $749,025.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Law Enforcement Brings Hotel Employees On Board For Fight Against Trafficking

(Des Moines, IA) — Another set of frontline observers is being brought on board to help identify human trafficking operations. All Iowa hotel employees are being required to complete prevention training – or the hotel where they work won’t be allowed to accept public funds. The training requirement comes from a state law passed last year. It affects 15-hundred lodging facilities, including campsites and AirB-N-Bs. The training course is free and available online. Patrick Waymire is the assistant director of the Division of Intelligence at the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Waymire says hotels can become hotspots for human trafficking because the criminals move so much.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa stops tracking home county of COVID hospital patients

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials have stopped requiring hospitals to report the home county of patients being treated for the coronavirus. That comes even as all of the state’s 99 counties have a high rate of spread and hospitalizations are at their highest level since early October. Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand on Tuesday confirmed the change in hospital reporting requirements. The change in policy was first reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Ekstrand says the home county of patients is no longer needed to track virus activity because existing data on county-specific trends provides an appropriate understanding of disease trends. Iowa has 623 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 146 in intensive care.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal judge in Missouri has temporarily blocked a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in Iowa and nine other states that was to go into place on January fourth. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined a lawsuit challenging the requirement earlier this month. The new court order prohibits the implementation of the health care worker vaccine mandate in Iowa and the other states that signed onto the lawsuit.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senate Democrat Wants Tax Relief For Families, Child Care

(Des Moines, IA) — A key Senate Democrat says the one-billion dollars in the state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund should be used to reduce taxes for working Iowans and invest in schools, hospitals and child care. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says “Iowa GOP tax policies have hollowed out Iowa’s small communities and rural landscapes.” Bolkcom says the latest estimate indicates more than nine-billion dollars in federal pandemic relief funds have been sent to Iowa and the state wouldn’t have this surplus without that. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says that billion dollars should be returned to Iowa taxpayers. Bolkcom says he and other Democrats favor increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income Iowans who work and have little to no income from savings or investments.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Story County Man Draws 22-Year Sentence For Dealing Meth From Mexico

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A central Iowa man will spend more than 22 years in federal prison for his role in dealing large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico. Sixty-two-year-old Bobbey Robey of Roland admitted that he and others transported kilograms of meth into Iowa. Investigators used a wiretap to intercept thousands of calls and messages between Robey and the head of a meth trafficking organization in Mexico. A vehicle that had traveled from Texas was stopped near Des Moines in July of 2020 and officers located nearly five-thousand grams of pure meth that was intended for Robey. He was sentenced to 270 months on Monday after pleading guilty in May.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 692 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 24 through Wednesday, December 1. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 361 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 16 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors hear funding request from Elderbridge

(Audubon) Stacia Timmer from Elderbridge Agency on Aging met with members of the Audubon County Board of Supervisors this week. Elderbridge serves 29 counties with physical locations in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Spencer, and Carroll. Timmer provided a summary of benefits in Audubon County. “The largest number of service units in a lot of counties are the meals. We do have a congregate meals site here in Audubon and last year we served 13,198 meals. We help fund the program, food, the supplies, and things like that.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Housing Trust Fund Program Awards

(Des Moines) Four local housing trust funds received awards from the Iowa Finance Authority. The grant funds will be used for initiatives such as preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans, and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.
ADVOCACY
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Says Mississippi Abortion Case Could Overturn Roe v. Wade

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says the U-S Supreme Court has the opportunity to “right a historic wrong” as it considers a case that could lead to overturning the court’s 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. Reynolds said in an online video for anti-abortion group,” “On December 1, the court will hear oral arguments in the Dobbs case, its best opportunity yet to undo its fatal mistake.” The case revolves around a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy. Reynolds is among 12 Republican governors who’ve signed onto a legal brief submitted that argues Roe v Wade and another 1993 decision on abortion rights should be overturned. The governor said previous U-S Supreme Court rulings that upheld abortion rights disregarded state sovereignty.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clearfield Mayor Hopes Fire Damaged Egg Facility Can Recover

(Clearfield, IA) — Clearfield Mayor Chris Knox is hoping an egg production facility that was heavily damaged by fire this weekend will be able to recover. The mayor says the gusty winds made for what he called “a scary deal” as it looked for a time like the wind might push the fire into a cornfield and then toward the town. Knox says the facility was bought from Iowa Cage-Free last month and is now known as Hen Haven. The plant employs up to 70 people — no employees were hurt but he says two firefighters reportedly were treated for smoke inhalation. No cause has been determined.
CLEARFIELD, IA
