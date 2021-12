May I be the millionth person this week to say, "what the hell is wrong with people?" A Lubbock couple was traveling down University Avenue near Main when they stopped for a traffic light. They heard some thumps from the back of the car and thought that a homeless person was trying to wash their window or something. What they quickly realized is that someone had gotten out of a car near them and was trying to tear their political bumper sticker from the back of their car (if you're asking yourself which side, then you're part of the problem). Before the driver could get out of the car the light turned green and the vandal ran away and jumped in the passenger seat of the car you see above. The car then sped away nearly causing two wrecks.

