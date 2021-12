The Last 16 line-up has been confirmed at the Players Championship Finals which will include both Jonny Clayton and Danny Noppert after victories to end the afternoon session. Clayton made light work of an out of sorts Scott Mitchell with 'The Ferret' only averaging 87.5 himself but this was better than 75.4 from his opponent with a 6-0 victory for the multiple major champion who will now face Luke Humphries later.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO