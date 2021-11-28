ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Farmers Market at Bridgeport

visitsuffolkva.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin in the fun at the Farmers Market at Bridgeport,...

visitsuffolkva.com

burlington.nj.us

Final farmers market of the season will be held this Saturday

The Burlington County Farmers Market’s record-setting season is ending on a high note with unprecedented attendance at the first of the two holiday markets scheduled around the Thanksgiving holiday. The first holiday market on Nov. 20 set a new record for with more than 2,000 vehicles counted at the event,...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Victoria Advocate

Edna Craft and Farmers' Christmas Market Saturday

The Edna Craft and Farmers’ Christmas Market will be open on the Jackson County Courthouse Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with specials from local merchants. Santa and Mrs. Claus will hear children’s wishes from 1-3 p.m. at the gazebo on the square, and annual lighted Miracle on Main Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
swnewsmedia.com

Farmers market in Carver successful, but may relocate

The farmers market in Carver was successful, according to a vendor survey report, but the location is expected to change next season. Of nine vendors who answered a survey from the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, eight felt it was successful. While four of the respondents indicated they enjoyed the...
CARVER, MN
westplainsdailyquill.net

“Go Farm” Farmers Market: Shop Local for the Holidays!

Join us at “Go Farm” Farmers Market this Saturday and support your local Farmers, Ranchers,. Artisan Crafters, Bakers, and Makers for your holiday shopping! Many of our vendors are. offering gift baskets, gift certificates, and beautiful gifts for everyone on your list. Ozark Fruit Company is now offering gift certificates...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rockmart farmers market welcomes crafts for holidays

The Rockmart Farmers Market gets a little festive in November and December with the inclusion of arts and crafts vendors to give people an extra opportunity to find some holiday gifts. The market, which is open most Thursdays from 2-5 p.m., is held next to the Silver Comet Trail near...
ROCKMART, GA
ladailypost.com

Curbside Farmers Market Returns Beginning Thursday!

Curbside Farmer’s Market returns beginning Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 through April 2022. The market will be held 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday in the small parking lot across the street from Fuller Lodge on Central Avenue. The public may pre-order and pre-pay or pay when picking up their purchases. Courtesy/Farmers Market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reporter

Wrightstown Farmers Market moving to fairgrounds for winter season

WRIGHTSTOWN >> The Wrightstown Winter Farmers Market opens outdoors on Saturday, December 11 with 30 vendors from 10 AM to Noon at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road in Wrightstown. A special Holiday Market will be held December 18, and the market will continue from January through April...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
WANE-TV

YLNI Farmers Winter Market is packed with present ideas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Small business Saturday is this weekend and the YLNI Farmers Winter Market has fresh produce and stocking stuffers to choose from. The market is open every Saturday morning through April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit the website.
FORT WAYNE, IN
holycitysinner.com

Sea Island Farmers Market Announces Holiday Night Markets

The Sea Island Farmers Market is excited to announce their Second Annual “Holiday Night Markets.” The special Holiday Markets are set for Saturday, December 4th and Saturday, December 18th from 4:30pm to 8 pm at Charleston Collegiate School on Johns Island. The event will feature over 40 local vendors filling...
CHARLESTON, SC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone's Winter Farmers' Market Opens December 4

Now in its sixth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2021-2022 season Saturday December 4, to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long. The farmers’ market will operate from 9:00AM-12:00PM Saturdays from December through March at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center. The Winter...
BOONE, NC
nny360.com

12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market vendors announced

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will return to an in-person event, set to take place Dec. 4, as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for amazing, holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. Vendors can also still apply while available space lasts.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Southwest Virginia Today

Abingdon Farmers Market expanding into train station

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market is expanding its operation into the former passenger train station on Depot Square. The move is temporary, according to Abingdon’s Assistant Town Manager Tonya Triplett. On Thursday, the Abingdon Town Council approved a plan to allow the Farmers Market to operate Fridays and...
ABINGDON, VA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Farmers Market Open in Pawhuska on Wednesday

The Harvest Land Farmers Market is taking place on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska. In preparation of the Thanksgiving Holiday, there will be pumpkin pie, bread and canned goods for sale. Cash and checks are the only acceptable forms of payment. As Harvest Land...
PAWHUSKA, OK
themanchestermirror.com

Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café will stay open all year

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Submitted by Ruth VanBogelen, Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café. Most of the local farmers markets have closed down by now or will by the end of November. Manchester is very fortunate to have invested in a non-profit farmers market that is indoors, allowing the market to stay open all year around. In fact, Acorn will be open every day all year around except for holidays!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pagosadailypost.com

PAGOSA FARMERS MARKET ONLINE: A Visit to The Dyna Breadhouse

Breaking News! The Pagosa Farmers Market (PFM) is now online year-round!. Okay, okay… we’ll be short of locally-grown produce for the winter… unless we get a greenhouse grower or two (and we are working on that)… but the Market offers two other kinds of vendors — our Producers and our Makers — who are not affected by the season.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO

