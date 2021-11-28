Farmers Market at Bridgeport

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will return to an in-person event, set to take place Dec. 4, as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for amazing, holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. Vendors can also still apply while available space lasts.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO