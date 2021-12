ETH gas fees make it impractical to dollar cost average the buying of assets that require self-custody on-chain. Just over six months ago I wrote my first article covering Ethereum (ETH-USD). You can you read that piece here. Much of the thesis was on technical performance and outperforming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) specifically. But to quickly summarize another part of that article, my thought process was also user-centric. That article came at a time when I was on the prowl for interesting, lesser known crypto projects for the purpose of making speculative long term bets. What I kept running into was the ETH gas fee to acquire the coins I wanted. This served as a bit of a lightbulb moment for me because I realized to buy all of the coins I wanted, I needed ETH. So I became pretty bullish Ethereum.

