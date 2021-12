SUPERIOR, Wis – The Friends of the Superior Public Library are holding their annual Merry Little Christmas Book Sale this Friday and Saturday. Craig Scherf, a member of the group’s Executive Committee, says this is one of the main fundraisers during the year. “This, unlike our fall sale, is items that we have selected throughout the course of the year that are near perfect, like new. The idea is that it’s a community event that is a fundraiser, but it’s also a way that we have some of our best selected items that are unmarked, clean, and ready for gift giving. We even offer gift wrap on the items if they choose to do that.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO