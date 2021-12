* Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max might have produced slightly better results, but with a longer zoom on its telephoto, it starts to suffer the 'zoom gap' in much the same way as the Pixel 6 Pro, so there would be mixed messages below. Note also that I shot all the scenes with my trusty Lumia 950 XL as well, but because that's so zoom-limited and because so many tests included a zoom element, I've refrained from including the Lumia shots. I also did the scenes with my Xperia 5 ii, so maybe there's an extra article in there.

