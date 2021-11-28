ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Mayor: Golf carts cannot legally be driven on town streets

By Danielle Moore
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Question: We have noticed an increasing amount of children driving golf carts on streets in the North End, and we are concerned for their safety, as well as the safety of pedestrians. Is this permitted?

Answer: No roadways in the Town of Palm Beach have been designated for use by golf carts. As such, golf carts are not allowed to be used on roadways within the town. Golf carts can be converted to low-speed vehicles (LSVs), which are allowed on public roadways in town; however, they require safety features, license plates and insurance. They can only be operated by licensed drivers.

Parents, we need your help. Children do not know the laws of the road and lawfully cannot operate golf carts. This is dangerous for our children and the community.

Danielle H. Moore

Mayor

