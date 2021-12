My Hero Academia's latest film is also its most profitable, with World Heroes Mission setting Class 1-A on a brand new quest to take down the Quirk-hating cult known as Humarize. With Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo receiving new outfits in their journey to stop this new threat and clear Izuku's name of mass murder, one cosplayer has decided to create some spot-on Cosplay that captures the intensity of the explosive young hero. Bakugo remains one of the most popular heroes in My Hero Academia's roster, so it's no surprise to see more Cosplay created for the hot-head.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO