Pakistan: Protest in Quetta for protection of doctors, providing medical facilities in govt-run hospitals

They have terrorised religious minorities, incited riots against France, and mobilised thousands of fanatical supporters who have paralysed Pakistan with violent protests at a moment's notice. In just five years the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) -- whose leader, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday -- has seen its reach explode in Pakistan, opening a new chapter in the country's deadly confrontation with extremism. The party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims. But the TLP first began making headlines in 2016, when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a massively inflammatory charge punishable by death in Pakistan.

PROTESTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO