Pakistan opposition party blames Imran Khan govt for making peoples' life difficult

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan opposition party-- Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)--lambasted Imran Khan-led government saying that "incompetent government" has made peoples' lives difficult, local media reported on Sunday. While addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday, the PPP leaders, including provincial ministers and advisers...

