Experiences old and new

The new website connects consumers with the growing spa and wellness industry. COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The travel website, Spas of America, has launched a new technology platform making it easier for consumers to connect with the independent spa and wellness experiences they’re looking for. Guests are now empowered to search and discover spa resorts from across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and connect with them directly – via their website, email, telephone, or social media. The site also helps consumers to discover spas in 14 categories including Beach, Casino, City, Country, Desert, Fitness, Golf, Health, Lake, Mineral Hot Springs, Mountain, Ocean, Weight Loss, and Wine, with more to follow.
Comments / 0