Hobbies

Experiences old and new

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

“In hunting — as in life — sometimes the thing you need most isn’t the thing you went looking for.”. New experiences are to be treasured when, as I have, you reach the stage of life where there’s more sand in the bottom of the hourglass than in the top. I’m...

www.gjsentinel.com

Pilot-News

Old and new memories of Santa at the REES

* Originally printed in the Pilot News on November 26, 2018. As I was discussing my memories of the REES Theater from my childhood with REES volunteer Denny Bottorff about a week ago, one memory stood out in my mind above the rest for the simple child-like nature of it all.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Bouncing back like a six year old

On Wednesday I took my sister and her kids, who were here visiting for Thanksgiving, over into Utah to the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite, which was a major hit with my dinosaur-obsessed nephew, but it didn’t start out that way. We had a lot on the agenda for the day,...
LIFESTYLE
lebomag.com

New life for old lights

It was an all too familiar scene, a Christmas tradition of sorts, for all the wrong reasons. As Katie Jones, Academy Place, prepared to decorate for the holidays last year, nearly half of her family’s Christmas lights didn’t work. As an electrical engineer and above average DIYer, she was determined...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Tina Peters
hobokengirl.com

These New Jersey Glamping Experiences are a Must-Plan for 2022

Many of us like the concept of camping — but not the realities of it. Sure, sleeping under the stars and being immersed in nature sounds great, but sleeping in a tent does not (for some). The solution to this is glamping, a type of hybrid camping and hotel lodging experience. Participants can soak in nature and get the whole experience while still sleeping in a comfy, cozy bed at the end of the day. Glamping can be in a yurt, airstream, teepee, cabin, or treehouse. Any type of structure can be considered a glamping location if it is smack in the middle of nature. Having access to air conditioning and full bathrooms are definitely a plus. Read on for some great locations for glamping in New Jersey that would make a great getaway to soak up nature.
LIFESTYLE
brookfield.wi.us

Old and New Recycling Cans

In mid to late December, Green For Life, Brookfield contracted waste hauler will deliver new 32-gallon recycling cans (green in color). Some have asked what to do with the old blue recycling bins. You can keep them and use them also for overflow recycling that won’t fit in the green cans if you want. You can use them for any other purpose. Or you can place a note on them to be collected in late December by Waste Management.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WCAX

New life for old Montpelier restaurant

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont novelist and the former president of the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier is bringing a historic restaurant back to life. The Millers Inn was a restaurant on Main Street in the 19th century. It then became the Lobster Pot restaurant in the 1950s. The New England Culinary Institute occupied the space until it was shuttered last year.
MONTPELIER, VT
utah.edu

Give old clothing new life

Graphic design students in the Sustainable Design Practice led by faculty advisor Carol Sogard, are learning about the environmental impacts of design practice and the problems that arise from manufacturing, consumption and disposal. They address sustainability-focused societal challenges by applying their creative skills to community-based projects. On Dec. 8, at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Massage Mag.com

Spas of America Launches New Online Experience

The new website connects consumers with the growing spa and wellness industry. COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The travel website, Spas of America, has launched a new technology platform making it easier for consumers to connect with the independent spa and wellness experiences they’re looking for. Guests are now empowered to search and discover spa resorts from across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and connect with them directly – via their website, email, telephone, or social media. The site also helps consumers to discover spas in 14 categories including Beach, Casino, City, Country, Desert, Fitness, Golf, Health, Lake, Mineral Hot Springs, Mountain, Ocean, Weight Loss, and Wine, with more to follow.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mycitymag.com

Christmas Traditions: Old & New

Christmas really is the most magical time of year, full of so many traditions. I’m not much of a baker, but I enjoy baking cookies during the holidays. My absolute favorite are frosted gingerbread cookies I make from a recipe I got years ago at Cafe Aroma in Fenton. The cookies were temptingly displayed on the countertop near the cash register and they looked so delicious, I had to try one. The soft cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and red and green sprinkles was instantly addictive. Making these for my family has become a tradition.
FENTON, MI
Tribune-Star

Making new things from old

In six years, reTHink, Inc. has grown from an environmental organization that had planted a few small community gardens to a nonprofit with its own zero-waste store and a space to upcycle hazardous plastic products and create its own products created from recycled plastic. reTHink introduced its upcycling equipment to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
Brazil
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
CBS Denver

Foothills Animal Shelter Hosting ‘Home For The Holidays’ Deal This Month

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden hopes Coloradans give the gift of a new home to a pet in need this holiday season. They’re offering 50% off pet adoption fees as an incentive. The Home for the Holidays deal runs the month of December. (credit: CBS) The shelter offers a variety of pets big and small. (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter include spay and neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of dog food, 30 days of pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Find more information and search for pets on the shelter’s website.
GOLDEN, CO
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Cat Woman

Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner, so unsure who to trust. It takes time for him to get used to new people, but once you win his heart he will be snuggled up for hours. He is very playful. Harry will need an experienced home as he has some guarding issues. He will need a home with no other pets and no children. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Clifton property includes large lot, unique design and earth-friendly home

In 1849, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, a French critic, journalist and novelist, wrote, “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,” which, roughly translated, is, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”. Karr was most definitely not writing about real estate in the Grand Valley, but his quote...
CLIFTON, CO

