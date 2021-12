When I was a kid, my grandmother put an orange in the toe of our stockings. It was a special treat to find. She also didn't put up her Christmas tree until Christmas Eve because that was part of the celebration — a gift in itself. Some of those holiday traditions were out of necessity to save money; some were simply time-honored and passed down through the family. But they all created memories treasured to this day. If you're looking for ways to enhance your own family's celebrations, scroll through this advent calendar's worth of simple seasonal ideas and activities to find 25 ways to bring old-fashioned, no-tech or low-tech traditions to your holidays this year.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO