The next couple of years are looking incredibly packed with games based on Marvel properties. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for 2023, while Marvel’s Wolverine will be arriving after that, while Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is leading a team at Skydance New Media on another single player Marvel game. Those who’re looking for some multiplayer action, though, are also going to have stuff to look forward to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO