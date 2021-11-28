ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

One Game Awards reveal ‘has been in the works for 2.5 years’

videogameschronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost and creator of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley has claimed that the December 9 show will feature a world premiere that he has “been working on with a developer for 2.5 years.”. In a tweet published on Sunday, Keighley said that he visited the developer in the...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Related
Gamespot

The Game Awards 2021 Nominees: Game Of The Year And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Game Awards, sometimes called the Keighleys due to its everpresent host and producer, Geoff Keighley, is the biggest video game award show the industry has. While there are other, and some would say more prestigious, award ceremonies, the stage is never quite as big as this end-of-year extravaganza. Below you'll find every single nominee for the 2021 Game Awards, spanning all considered genres, directors, composers, esports stars, and more. Let us know who has your votes, then tune into the show live on December 9 across a variety of online platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Shenhe has officially been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. Leaks are pretty common in the Genshin Impact universe. An interesting...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Our Game of the Year Predictions for The Game Awards 2021

With The Game Awards 2021 now less than two weeks away, we here at RealSport101 decided to take a look at the last year to decide what our personal picks for Game of the Year are!. Eligible games are those released between 16 November 2020 - 15 November 2021. We...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Next week’s Epic Games Store freebie has been revealed

Next week’s Epic Games Store freebie has been confirmed. The Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack will be free from November 25 until December 2, offering players in-game currency for Antstream Arcade, a streaming service for over 1,000 retro games covering the likes of the Amiga, C64, ZX Spectrum, NES, SNES, Mega Drive and arcade.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Kirby has been nominated for a Grammy Award

Kirby, Nintendo's pink ball mascot, may be about to suck up a win at the Grammy Awards. The most prestigious music awards in the US isn't just about pop music, but includes multiple awards across music for visual media, compositions and beyond. Arrangers Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman are up...
MUSIC
videogameschronicle.com

December’s PlayStation Plus games have been revealed ahead of schedule

December’s PlayStation Plus games have leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement. According to Dealabs user Billbill-Kun–who correctly leaked the PS Plus line-ups for September, October and November, plus December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles–next month’s PS Plus games will be:. Godfall Challenger Edition (PS5 / PS4) Mortal Shell (PS4)
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Game Awards 2021 – Keighley Hypes World Premiere in the Works for 2.5 Years

The Game Awards 2021 is close, premiering next week and highlighting the very best that the industry had to offer this year. Moreover, it will feature several big announcements and world premieres with creator Geoff Keighley promising some 40 to 50 games. As is usually customary, some “really good surprises” are in store.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Resident Evil 4 remake art allegedly ‘shared by Wesker voice actor’

The voice actor behind Wesker in the Resident Evil series is alleged to have shared confidential concept art for the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake. The art, which was screenshotted and reposted by @BewareCreepyVAs, shows the character in what is claimed to be the Separate Ways portion of the unannounced game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Game Awards will feature a world premiere 2.5 years in the making

Following a digital event last year, The Game Awards is set to return in glorious fashion early next month, complete with games, celebration, and, perhaps a new reveal or two. The show’s longtime host, Geoff Keighley, has been working to charge up the hype train for the event, including a tweet tonight hinting at a brand new game that will appear at the show this year. You can see Keighley’s tweet below.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Game Awards: Geoff Keighley Teases Big Reveal

The Game Awards are creeping up and producer/host Geoff Keighley is hard at work hyping up the event. In a new tweet, Keighley hinted at a reveal that The Game Awards folks “have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years.”. Check out the full tweet below. The hint...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

A Marvel MMO is in development at DC Universe Online’s developer

An MMO based on the Marvel universe is in development at DC Universe Online developer Dimensional Ink Studios according to an investor presentation. The presentation was published by parent company Enad Global 7, and noticed by Streamer @mmmmmmmmiller. This news follows concept art that was leaked in 2019 that seemed...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Starfield has two ‘special step out into the world moments’, Todd Howard teases

Bethesda Game Studios has released the first in a new series of Starfield behind the scenes videos. Titled ‘Into the Starfield: The Endless Pursuit’, the seven-minute video below features insight into the development process from Bethesda game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder and art director Matt Carofano. In...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The physical versions of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition have been delayed

Rockstar has delayed the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition following the collection’s troubled digital launch this month. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition’s physical release was previously scheduled for December 7 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch and PS4. But on Tuesday Rockstar announced...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA Online Winter Update release date has potentially been revealed

The next GTA Online DLC is expected to arrive on December 14, according to the game's latest update. As noted by GTA reporter Tez2, the latest weekly update, which arrived today, has been extended by an extra week, and will end on Tuesday, December 14. That's likely to mean that the game's larger winter update will arrive on or shortly after that date, as Tez2 has encouraged players to "allocate some time off for the DLC release on Dec 14th."
VIDEO GAMES

