Arkansas-Little Rock (4-3) vs. Colorado State (7-0) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Nikola Maric and Arkansas-Little Rock will go up against David Roddy and Colorado State. The senior Maric is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Roddy, a junior, has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 24.4 over his last five games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO