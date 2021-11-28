ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lazio keen as Chelsea have Kepa loan plans

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are prepared to release Kepa Arrizabalaga for loan in January. The Sun says Chelsea have agreed to loan the Spain goalkeeper in the winter market. His most likely destination is Lazio, where former...

www.tribalfootball.com

SB Nation

Lazio continue to be linked with Kepa, continue to be unable to pay his wages — reports

Lazio want to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kepa probably wants to sign for Lazio. Lazio definitely can’t cover Kepa’s full wages. That has been the entire story of this saga since the summer, ever since Maurizio Sarri took over the helm at the Italian side, with the former Chelsea manager continuing to push for Arrizabalaga’s arrival at the Stadio Olimpico just like he did at Stamford Bridge.
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Maurizio Sarri
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
Tribal Football

Man Utd have double plan for Lopetegui AND Blanc

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has emerged as a candidate for the Manchester United job. United announced this morning the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Michael Carrick placed in charge on a caretaker basis. For the moment, United have no replacement lined up, though the Athletic says Lopetegui is under...
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
Tribal Football

Chelsea yet to inform Ziyech of January plans

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech's future is yet to be decided. Ziyech is interesting the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund ahead of the January market, with the Morocco international a loan target for both clubs. However, the Telegraphi says talks between Chelsea and Ziyech's agents are yet to be held.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel not planning January return to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have no plans to cut Conor Gallagher’s Crystal Palace loan stint short in January.Manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted the best place for Chelsea midfield talent Gallagher remains at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the current campaign.The 21-year-old has lit up the Premier League with Patrick Vieira’s Eagles and made his senior England debut in the 10-0 San Marino thrashing.The Blues will not tinker with their immediate plans for Gallagher however, and will assess his longer-term situation next summer.“I have not thought about bringing him back earlier, because it’s also important for him to be happy where he is,...
FanSided

Chelsea ‘unlikely’ to let Hakim Ziyech leave on loan in January amid Borussia Dortmund interest

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in recent days. But Chelsea are ‘likely to be reluctant’ to loan him out in the January transfer window. Borussia Dortmund are looking to bolster their attack in January, and Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech is one name reportedly attracting their interest. Recent reports in Germany have claimed that the Black and Yellows could look to sign the 28 year old on a loan deal. But according to the Telegraph, Chelsea are unlikely to want to loan him out in the winter transfer window.
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
Spain
Soccer
Premier League
Europe
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea chief Cech: Gallagher England debut proof loan system works

Chelsea chief Petr Cech says Conor Gallagher's England debut is proof of the success of their loan system. Gallagher, currently on-loan with Crystal Palace, saw action in England's World Cup qualifying win against San Marino this week. Cech wrote for chelseafc.com: "Conor was very close in terms of making the...
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
Tribal Football

Chelsea plan sensational Gavi move - and cut out Barcelona

Chelsea are planning a sensational move for Barcelona superkid Gavi. Cataluyna Radio says Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea, is ready to pay Gavi's release clause to strengthen Thomas Tuchel's squad. The English club hope to pay the €50 million clause to sign one of the most promising youngsters in...
