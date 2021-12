The 18th-ranked University of Utah men’s hockey team traveled to Phoenix this past weekend to face off against WCHL foe the 26th-ranked Grand Canyon University Antelopes, in a two-game series. After a tough sweep at the hands of the 5th-ranked University of Nevada, Las Vegas on home ice last weekend, the Utes came into this weekend with a sense of urgency knowing that they essentially need to win out in order to ensure a trip to nationals in March, with Grand Canyon University being arguably the toughest opponent standing in the Utes’ way of accomplishing this feat.

