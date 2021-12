The November US employment report will be released on the first Friday of December. At the moment, analysts at Wells Fargo expect an increase in jobs of around 600.000. “Total nonfarm payrolls increased by 531K during October, a gain that was well ahead of expectations. The net revisions to the previous two months were also positive and added another 235K to job growth in August and September. Stronger job growth recently is evidence that some of the headwinds holding back employment growth, namely the Delta variant of COVID and labor shortages, are beginning to die down. Higher wages may be helping in this regard. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% during the month, and earnings are now up 4.9% over the past year.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO