Leicester, Valencia watching Hammarby attacker Akinkunmi Amoo

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City are among clubs watching Hammarby attacker Akinkunmi Amoo. The young Nigerian is being scouted this season by the Foxes, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia. “I often hear that I have the same playing...

