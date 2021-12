Montana Tech defeated Southern Oregon 73-68 Friday night in Ashland, Oregon as part of the Flagship Inn Tournament. The win marked the Orediggers' fifth victory of the season. The Orediggers trailed 33-31 at halftime but a strong second-half performance pushed them to the win. Caleb Bellach led Montana Tech with 15 points and four rebounds, while Taylor England had 13 points and eight rebounds. Sindou Diallo finished with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO