WATCH: St. Louis Blues blitz Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-3

 4 days ago

Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev scored two goals each as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Saturday.

Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko earned three assists, Robert Thomas had two helpers and goaltender Ville Husso made 24 saves for St. Louis.

Adam Boqvist had two goals and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who lost for just the second time in their last seven games. Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves.

Columbus earned two power plays in the first 13 minutes of the game and converted the second with Jenner deflecting Zach Werenski’s shot from above the left circle.

But the Blues reversed the game’s momentum in the second period, outshooting the Blue Jackets 17-8 while taking a 3-1 lead.

They tied the game just 58 seconds into the period. Tarasenko circled the net and found Buchnevich driving to the left post for the redirection.

Then 58 seconds after that goal, Barbashev put the Blues up by jamming in the rebound from Oskar Sundqvist’s slap shot from the high slot.

Kyrou made it 3-1 with 6:48 left in the period on a break-in created by Ryan O’Reilly’s steal.

The Blues Jackets finally pushed back late in the period, but Husso stopped Alexandre Texier’s short-handed breakaway to protect the two-goal advantage.

Boqvist cut the Columbus deficit to 3-2 with a power-play goal 63 seconds into the third period. He stepped up into the left circle and fired a one-time shot off Jakub Voracek’s cross-ice feed.

But Faulk made it 4-2 by moving into the right circle and converting a cross-ice pass from Thomas. Then a tic-tac-toe passing play led to Buchnevich’s tap-in too the empty net.

Barbashev made it 6-2 with a clean break-in and Boqvist cut the lead to 6-3 with a shot from the right faceoff dot.

–Field Level Media

