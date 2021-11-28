Town of Oyster Bay hosts first night of Hanukkah celebration in Plainview
The Town of Oyster Bay Chabad's is hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration to mark the first night of Hanukkah this weekend.
The free event starts Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Plainview Shopping Centre.
The event will feature festive music and classic Hanukkah foods such as latkes and jelly doughnuts.
The event will also feature a menorah lighting.
America's Got Talent's David Darwin will be in attendence.
