Plainview, NY

Town of Oyster Bay hosts first night of Hanukkah celebration in Plainview

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Town of Oyster Bay Chabad's is hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration to mark the first night of Hanukkah this weekend.

The free event starts Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Plainview Shopping Centre.

The event will feature festive music and classic Hanukkah foods such as latkes and jelly doughnuts.

The event will also feature a menorah lighting.

America's Got Talent's David Darwin will be in attendence.

