Kourtney Kardashian is facing mom-shaming from TikTok users who are criticising her for allowing her nine-year-old daughter to wear fake nails.The criticism arose after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her daughter Penelope Disick, nine, recently created a joint TikTok account together, where they post videos under the username @pandkourt.In a recent video, uploaded on Wednesday, the nine year old can be seen pouring herself a drink from a can before taking a sip, while the TikTok ends with Kardashian taking a sip from the same can.While many TikTok users were excited by Penelope’s increasing usage of the...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO