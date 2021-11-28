ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S's light up snow globe gin now comes in a hamper – and there's 20% off for Black Friday

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Black Friday 2021 is well underway but if you’re yet to get in on the discounting action, fear not, as there are still plenty of deals to be had on everything from tech to home appliances and beauty , with even more savings set to drop tomorrow on Cyber Monday .

A great opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, the sale is renowned for impressive discounts on must-have gifts like the Nintendo Switch , Lego and beauty gift sets , but if you’ve got a gin lover on your list this year, we’ve found a deal that’s not to be missed.

Remember M&S’s clementine gin liqueur snow globe from last year? You know, the one with the light-up bottle and gold leaf flecks? Well, it’s back for another year and this time it’s not alone.

For 2021, the retailer has launched three new flavours – spiced sugar plum (£20, Ocado.com ), Madagascan vanilla (£20, Ocado.com ) and a magnum blood orange (£35, Marksandspencer.com ) – but if that wasn’t exciting enough, it’s also introduced a festive hamper that includes a bottle of the sell-out liqueur alongside a host of other festive treats.

That’s still not the best part though. To mark Cyber Weekend, M&S has discounted the luxury hamper by 20 per cent, meaning you can snap up the fancy snow globe for a fraction of the usual price. Here’s how to snap one up before they’re gone.

M&S light up your Christmas hamper: Was £72, now £57, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ga3eK_0d8RjWRP00

Brand-new for 2021, this Christmas hamper would make the ideal gift for any cocktail fan but there are plenty of other goodies to be found inside, too.

Housed in a festive box that’s adorned with M&S branding, the hamper includes a 70cl bottle of the spiced sugar plum flavour gin liqueur, which comes in a snow globe bottle that’s decorated with a snowy scene and figure skater. Containing 23-carat edible gold leaves, the bottle also lights up with a cool white glow, making it a fun addition to any drinks cabinet.

In addition to the gin, the hamper also includes a hand-made frosted glass tumbler to enjoy your tipple in, as well as a light-up candle, light-up cushion and, of course, a light-up bauble.

The supermarket’s snow globes are in huge demand, so much so that in 2020, M&S introduced a two-bottle limit to cope, with one customer even selling an empty gin bottle on eBay for £60 .

This is the first offer we’ve seen from M&S that includes one, so we recommend snapping it up fast before it sells out.

The Independent

The Independent

